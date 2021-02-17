Republican Doug Wardlow runs for Minnesota attorney general

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Republican Doug Wardlow is again for Minnesota attorney general. Wardlow lost the 2018 race to Democrat Keith Ellison by about 4 percentage points.

Wardlow is general counsel for MyPillow. Company founder Mike Lindell has spent months spreading misinformation backing former President Donald Trump’s false claims of victory in the presidential race.

Wardlow issued a statement accusing Ellison of politicizing the attorney general’s office and allowing crime to skyrocket.

Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party Chairman Ken Martin countered with a statement calling Wardlow a right-wing extremist who will do anything for political power.

No Republican has won Minnesota’s attorney general’s race since 1966.