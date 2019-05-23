Reproductive Rights Rally in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn.- A sea of pink filled Peace Plaza on Wednesday evening for the Reproductive Rights Rally.

Over 100 men and women were in attendance to make their voices heard. Janet Munger is a mother of 4. “Abortion needs to be a legal right. it has been for a long time, I thought it was decided a long time ago.”

Many on Wednesday evening referred to Roe V. Wade which affirms the legality of a woman’s right to have an abortion under the fourteenth amendment to the constitution. Monty Flinsch, a father at the event agreed, “We're never going back. Roe V Wade is settled law, it’s not a complex issue it's a straight forward human rights issue and we will not go back."

Those at the rally encourage others to do their research, and write to local state representatives. Along with write letters to Governor Walz asking him to not sign any bill that has anything to do with banning abortion in Minnesota.