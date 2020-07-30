Representative Hagedorn holds COVID-19 tele-town hall

ROCHESTER, Minn. - On a tele-town hall meeting Thursday afternoon, constituents called in questions to Congressman Jim Hagedorn on everything from prescription drug prices, to the federal response to COVID-19.

About an hour before Governor Walz's Safe Learning Plan announcement, Hagedorn weighed in on schools returning to class in the fall. "The decision making on reopening schools should be left to local officials the school board and the parents and they can figure out ways to do things in a safe and efficient manner. I do not believe our governor should be making decrees and a one size fits all on the schools," explains Rep. Hagedorn.

Another caller asked for his thoughts on mask-wearing. Hagedorn shared he is not in favor of a unilateral mask requirement, citing that when it comes to the pandemic, what may be a good decision for the metro area, may not be a good decision for the southern Minnesota. "The mask policy should be individual minnesotans making decisions for themselves along with private entities. Obviously if businesses want masks worn, they have that right but what I don't like is that our governor is using emergency powers to have a one size fits all policy," says Hagedorn.

Constituents also called in questions on rural broadband, the highway 14 project, and help for farmers during the pandemic.

Hagedorn's office can be reached at (507) 323-6090 Mondays from 1PM-4PM, Fridays 9AM-1PM, and by appointment.