Kasson rallies around their hometown Cyclone

KASSON, Minnesota -- The Kasson-Mantorville girl's basketball team is used to having success on the floor. Former KoMet and current Iowa State standout Kristin Scott is finding success at the next level and her community is enjoying every second of it.

"Very exciting, you know she's a kid that's come up through our youth system and definitely is idolized by many of our kids here at Kasson-Mantorville and it's an honor to have her once have her a part of our program," KM Head Coach Ryan Haraldson said.

Haraldson coached Scott during her four years on varsity. He said the relationship between the coach and player is still there even now.

"Now we still text before the game good luck and after the game, I can still coach her a little bit and tell her some pointers once and a while," Haraldson said.

All you have to do is look at the ISU roster and Kasson is well represented. She's 180 miles from home, but Scott is still there for those that wear the KoMets jersey.

"That's the coolest part and she gets it, she understands where she came from and does a great job of still communicating when the younger players go down there, she'll meet with them in the tunnel afterward," Haraldson said.