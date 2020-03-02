Clear

Reports of vandalism, including a swastika on a road sign, under investigation in SE Minnesota

Authorities are trying to find out who is the culprit behind a rash of vandalism incidents in southeast Minnesota.

A call was received last week about a vandalism report in the 7000 block of 110th Ave. NW in Kalmar Township.

A man said his mailbox was damaged and profanity was spray-painted on it.

There were also road signs damaged, including one that had a swastika on it and another with a phallic painting.

 

