Report of multiple copper thefts and damage to wind turbines in Mower Co.

MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - Copper thefts and property damage to wind turbines are being reported in Mower County and the result is tens of thousands of dollars in damage.

The sheriff's office said it took multiple reports Tuesday involving thefts and damage to turbines owned by EDF Renewable Services at 26255 680th Ave.

Eight other turbines have also been damaged and had copper removed.

"No damage estimate yet on the current wind turbines but the estimate on the previous eight turbines damaged is $38,000," the sheriff's office said. "Due to the high voltage that these turbines create, removing any type of wire from them can be very dangerous."

The Mower County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public's assistance on these thefts. If you see vehicles in the area of the turbines please call the Mower County Law Enforcement Center at 507-437-9400.