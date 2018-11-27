Reports of fake currency floating around Rochester businesses

ROCHESTER, Minn. - There are reports of counterfeit cash floating around some Rochester locations.

Authorities said a fake $20 bill was passed at the Holiday Gas Station on the corner of 7th St. and N. Broadway Ave. before a fake $100 bill was passed early Tuesday morning at McDonald’s.

Authorities say a man in the drive-thru paid with the fake money for a $2 order.

When police arrived, the 30-year-old was still there and told authorities he didn’t know the money was fake. The man wasn’t arrested but RPD will be referring the charges for a gross misdemeanor.