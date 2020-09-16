Reports of a stabbing in Howard County lead to arrest of Minnesota man

ELMA, Iowa – A Minnesota man is jailed after a Howard County dispute results in a woman getting cut with a knife.

The Howard County Sheriff’s Office says it received numerous 911 calls Tuesday afternoon about a female being stabbed on Busti Avenue in Elma. Deputies investigated and say there was a dispute between a 29-year-old woman from New Jersey and Terry Roberts, 63 of Deer Creek, MN. The two were sitting in the woman’s vehicle when deputies say Roberts grabbed a knife from the woman and when she tried to take it back, she wound up grabbing the blade and cutting her finger.

Roberts has been charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, domestic assault, and possession of contraband. He was booked into the Howard County Jail on $10,000 bond.

The Iowa State Patrol, Riceville Ambulance, Regional health Services of Howard County Ambulance, and Howard County First Responders assisted with this incident.