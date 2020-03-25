Clear
Reporting instances of racism against Asian Americans during coronavirus pandemic

The Diversity Council in Rochester says it’s been seeing an increase in instances of hate towards Asian Americans even in Olmsted County.

Posted: Mar 25, 2020 2:07 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The coronavirus pandemic is causing instances of racism against people of Asian American decent across the nation.

Executive director Dee Sabol says the discrimination is mostly verbal. She asks that anyone who see acts of racism report it.

Sabol explained, “Report the things, even that you as a bystander are seeing, especially if you can provide the name of a business or the name of an individual because it will help us understand the full picture and stay in control of this before it gets away."

If you do see or hear any acts of discrimination you can report them to the police or the Minnesota Department of Human Rights.

