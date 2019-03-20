Report showing Cerro Gordo Co. not favorable on list of health rankings

MASON CITY, Iowa - A new report ranks Cerro Gordo County low in health rankings in the State of Iowa.

The County Health Rankings Report, created by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation and the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, measures each county across the U.S., and ranks counties on two main areas: health outcomes such as length of life, and health factors like behaviors and physical environment.

Despite the ranking 78th out of Iowa's 99 counties in health outcomes such as premature death and poor or fair health, the county does have some great rankings in factors like clinical care (which includes factors like mental health providers, primary care physicians, and preventable hospital stays), where it is ranked 2nd in the state. All in all, health factors place the county 22nd out of 99.

Kara Vogelson with the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health compliments the work that has and will continue to be done.

"I think there are a lot of things that Cerro Gordo County is doing right. Not just our public health department, but all of our partners across the county are doing things right. It's just that premature death outcome is really hitting us hard and negatively impacting us."

Vogelson says more work will continue to improve the county's standing.

"More work needs to be done in injury prevention. Our death rate in that is pretty high. Alcohol use, I think both in the vehicle fatality and the actual excessive consumption, both of those are pretty high for Cerro Gordo County."

In Minnesota, Olmsted County ranked very well; 3rd overall in health factors and 11th in health outcomes.