Report says virus outbreak making mark on Midwest economy

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Worries about a new virus that's infected tens of thousands of people globally are making a mark on the economy of a nine-state region in the Midwest and Plains.
A new survey report says the Mid-American Business Conditions Index sank in February to 52.8 from 57.2 in January.
Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says the softer reading and the economic harm from the virus should concern policymakers.
Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below suggests decline.
The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.
