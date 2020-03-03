Clear
Report of suspicious person leads to lockdown of two Central Iowa schools

Lockdown lasted less than an hours Tuesday morning.

Posted: Mar 3, 2020 3:50 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Two central Iowa schools were locked down Tuesday after someone reported spotting a suspicious person near one of them.

Superintendent Janet Stutz of the Grinnell district says the district office was notified around 8:40 a.m. that the person was seen outside the high school, not far from a K-2 elementary school. Both schools locked the doors, and students and teachers were told to remain in their classrooms.

Stutz says it took until around 9:30 a.m. before the person was found somewhere other than inside the school. It's unclear where.

A written statement from Grinnell Police Chief Dennis Reilly confirmed Stutz's description of events.

