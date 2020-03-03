GRINNELL, Iowa (AP) — Two central Iowa schools were locked down Tuesday after someone reported spotting a suspicious person near one of them.
Superintendent Janet Stutz of the Grinnell district says the district office was notified around 8:40 a.m. that the person was seen outside the high school, not far from a K-2 elementary school. Both schools locked the doors, and students and teachers were told to remain in their classrooms.
Stutz says it took until around 9:30 a.m. before the person was found somewhere other than inside the school. It's unclear where.
A written statement from Grinnell Police Chief Dennis Reilly confirmed Stutz's description of events.
Related Content
- Report of suspicious person leads to lockdown of two Central Iowa schools
- Man arrested after school lockdowns
- Iowa starting new public awareness campaign on reporting suspicious behavior
- Authorities investigate suspicious death of Iowa hunter
- Girl, 10, reports suspicious people near Byron school
- Charles City woman wanted for 1st-degree burglary arrested after report of suspicious person
- School lockdown protocols change over time
- Guilty plea in North Butler school lockdown
- Lockdown Tuesday at Mower County school
- Trained spotters report tornado in north-central Iowa
Scroll for more content...