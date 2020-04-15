Report of shots fired in Rochester neighborhood

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of shots fired is under investigation after four shell casings were found in a Rochester neighborhood.
Police responded to the call near 5th St. and 2nd Ave. NW and talked with witnesses but no motive was discovered.
Four shell casings were found in the street but no houses were hit.
The shots came from a white car, police said.
No arrests have been made.
