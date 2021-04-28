Report of shots fired at Rochester apartment complex

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Investigators are trying to figure out who was shooting a gun Tuesday night at an apartment complex parking.

Rochester police were called at 11:05 p.m. to the 200 block of 1st St. NE.

The reporting party said about 4-5 shots were fired, and officers located a vehicle that had casings near it and a bullet inside the unoccupied vehicle.

The registered owner of the vehicle said she didn't know anything about it but wouldn't let police inside her apartment.

The 911 caller reported seeing someone firing the gun into the air, not at someone.

No damage or victims were located.

