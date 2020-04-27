Report of shot fired, large fight at Austin motel leads to arrest

AUSTIN, Minn. - A report of a fight at the Rodeway Inn this weekend led to the finding of a shell casing and the arrest of a 19-year-old woman.
Police were called at 4:37 a.m.Saturday after management reported a fight.
A single .40 caliber shell casing was found near the scene along with a torn mask and hair.
Several warrants were executed at rooms at the Rodeway Inn but no firearm was located.
Annastasia Chandee, 19, was taken into custody for a controlled substance crime after 17 suspected THC vaping cartridges were found in her vehicle.
