Report of shot fired, large fight at Austin motel leads to arrest

AUSTIN, Minn. - A report of a fight at the Rodeway Inn this weekend led to the finding of a shell casing and the arrest of a 19-year-old woman.

Police were called at 4:37 a.m.Saturday after management reported a fight.

A single .40 caliber shell casing was found near the scene along with a torn mask and hair.

Several warrants were executed at rooms at the Rodeway Inn but no firearm was located.

Annastasia Chandee, 19, was taken into custody for a controlled substance crime after 17 suspected THC vaping cartridges were found in her vehicle.