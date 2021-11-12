Report of shooting that turned out to be fake in Rochester leads to arrest of 39-year-old man

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A reporting shooting Wednesday resulted in a shelter-in-place that led to the arrest of a 39-year-old man.

It began Wednesday morning at 10:07 a.m. when a male subject called dispatch and claimed he shot a man in the face at Rogan's Shoes.

The person said he was armed with a handgun and was sitting in a gold Chrysler 300 parked by the business.

Officers arrived on the scene and didn't find anyone in the car. A shelter-in-place was put into effect for the store, which included six employees and several customers. Three males were seen inside the business and told to put their hands up.

A person inside eventually said he was James Nelson, 39, of Mazeppa. He claimed he didn't call 911 but then officers called the numbers and his phone rang.

That's when the man said it was a joke.

He's facing charges of threats of violence and improper use of 911.