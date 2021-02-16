Report of illegal burn in Olmsted Co. leads to location of stolen vehicle

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A report of an illegal burn resulted in an arrest and the location of a stolen vehicle.

Authorities were called Monday night to the 6000 block of 14th St. NW in Kalmar Township and located Matthew Tlougan, 28, of Rochester.

He was cited for the illegal burn and authorities on the scene then located a hidden 2013 Toyota Tacoma that was missing license plates.

Deputies ran the plates and learned it was stolen from Rochester.

The location of the illegal burn was in the same area where a Bobcat went missing last week.

The Bobcat was located at an abandoned farm site last week on 180th Ave. in Dodge Center. That situation remains under investigation.