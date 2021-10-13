Report of a man lying in the roadway results in attack on Rochester police officer

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A Rochester police officer was attacked early Wednesday morning after responding to a man lying in the roadway.

The suspect, Richard Illingworth, 48, of Rochester, was intoxicated when he was located in the 1300 block of 7th St. NW. Officers were going to give the man a ride home before he stumbled into the roadway.

After deciding to take him to detox, the man slammed the squad car door and began kicking windows. When the officer attempted to take him out of the car and put handcuffs on him, he became more agitated and attempted to break the officer's finger. A Taser was deployed but was not effective.

A total of 10 officers responded to the scene and Illingworth was taken into custody and is facing assault and disorderly conduct charges.