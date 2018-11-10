Clear

Report finds Iowa having the 2nd worst roads in the U.S.

Iowa is second behind Michigan in road quality, while Florida has the best roads in the country according to company lvl5

Posted: Nov. 7, 2018 9:05 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Take a drive, and you'll notice some spots that need to be repaired on Iowa roadways. Now, a new report reveals the state's roads are the second worst in the nation after Michigan.

A report from the company lvl5, which gathers high-definition maps for self-driving cars, analyzed over 5 million miles of driving on U.S. roads and 15 million frames from videos gathered through the dashcam app Payver.

They based their rankings on factors such as fading paint lines, pavement cracks, potholes, and surface flatness.

Barry Trump says that the ranking isn't surprising.

"I can't compare Iowa's roads to Michigan's roads because I haven't driven on Michigan's roads hardly at all, but from what I've seen, that's probably close to being accurate."

With the increase in sales tax for gas that was passed in 2015 in order to fund road and bridge repairs in the state, Trump hopes to see the state continue to invest in roadways to lower that ranking.

"I would certainly hope that the money spent shows an improvement in our road conditions. I'm very very hopeful that will happen."

Minnesota has the 10th best road quality in the nation, and Florida and Hawaii have the two best.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 23° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
19° wxIcon
Hi: 21° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 7°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 12°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
23° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 11°
Rochester
Overcast
21° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 10°
The weekend chill continues but we avoid the snow.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rockford community reaction

Image

Shuttle service to start in 2019

Image

Students create art

Image

Flag pole dedication

Image

Funding Lost for McQuillen Place Apartments

Image

Veterans are speaking out about the benefits of medical marijuana

Image

Your StormTeam 3 Weather Forecast for Friday

Image

Ribbon-cutting ceremony at a new mental health clinic

Image

Woman receives Quilt of Valor

Image

A shuttle service between Mayo's Albert Lea and Austin campuses

Community Events