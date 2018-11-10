Report finds Iowa having the 2nd worst roads in the U.S.

MASON CITY, Iowa - Take a drive, and you'll notice some spots that need to be repaired on Iowa roadways. Now, a new report reveals the state's roads are the second worst in the nation after Michigan.

A report from the company lvl5, which gathers high-definition maps for self-driving cars, analyzed over 5 million miles of driving on U.S. roads and 15 million frames from videos gathered through the dashcam app Payver.

They based their rankings on factors such as fading paint lines, pavement cracks, potholes, and surface flatness.

Barry Trump says that the ranking isn't surprising.

"I can't compare Iowa's roads to Michigan's roads because I haven't driven on Michigan's roads hardly at all, but from what I've seen, that's probably close to being accurate."

With the increase in sales tax for gas that was passed in 2015 in order to fund road and bridge repairs in the state, Trump hopes to see the state continue to invest in roadways to lower that ranking.

"I would certainly hope that the money spent shows an improvement in our road conditions. I'm very very hopeful that will happen."

Minnesota has the 10th best road quality in the nation, and Florida and Hawaii have the two best.