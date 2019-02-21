MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A task force is recommending that the names of former administrators who promoted racist and anti-Semitic policies be removed from four University of Minnesota buildings.
The group appointed by university President Eric Kaler released a report Wednesday that suggests scrubbing the school's student union building of its namesake Lotus Coffman, a former president who was behind efforts to segregate student housing. The task force also recommends renaming Nicholson Hall, Middlebrook Hall and Coffey Hall.
The group wants to install exhibits about the administrators at each of their namesake buildings.
The university has deliberated over what do to with the four buildings for 16 months , a process that has drawn criticism from students and the Board of Regents.
Kaler will present a final proposal to the governing board in March.
Related Content
- Report: University of Minnesota should rename 4 buildings
- University of Minnesota removes Garrison Keillor plaque
- University of Minnesota wants more local students
- Measles reported in central Minnesota
- Out-of-state tuition going up at University of Minnesota
- One dead after shooting near University of Minnesota campus
- Minnesota State University considering "yes means yes" sex consent policy
- University of Minnesota being sued over campus speaker
- University of Minnesota awards honorary degree to Prince
- Student death leads to review by University of Minnesota