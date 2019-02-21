Clear
Report: University of Minnesota should rename 4 buildings

A task force is recommending that the names of former administrators who promoted racist and anti-Semitic policies be removed from four University of Minnesota buildings.

Posted: Feb. 21, 2019 1:49 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A task force is recommending that the names of former administrators who promoted racist and anti-Semitic policies be removed from four University of Minnesota buildings.

The group appointed by university President Eric Kaler released a report Wednesday that suggests scrubbing the school's student union building of its namesake Lotus Coffman, a former president who was behind efforts to segregate student housing. The task force also recommends renaming Nicholson Hall, Middlebrook Hall and Coffey Hall.

The group wants to install exhibits about the administrators at each of their namesake buildings.

The university has deliberated over what do to with the four buildings for 16 months , a process that has drawn criticism from students and the Board of Regents.

Kaler will present a final proposal to the governing board in March.

We are tracking a major winter storm for the weekend.
