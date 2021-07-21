Report: U of I to name Kinnick Stadium field after Duke Slater

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Two people familiar with the proposal say the University of Iowa plans to name the field at Kinnick Stadium for Duke Slater.

He was a trailblazing Black player who was an All-American tackle a century ago. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the plan to honor Slater hasn’t been announced.

The Iowa Board of Regents is set to consider and approve “a proposed facility naming” at a meeting next week. No details about the agenda item have been released.

Slater, a pioneering two-way lineman, is part of the centennial Hall of Fame class announced in 2020 to celebrate the NFL’s 100th season. He will be included in induction festivities Aug. 7-8 after they were postponed last year.

Slater tackled bigotry head-on, and blocked it, too. He was the NFL’s first African-American lineman, and often the only Black player on the field. After retiring, he broke down more racial barriers to become a judge in Chicago.