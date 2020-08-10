Report: No Big Ten football in the fall of 2020, Detroit Free Press says

Just days after releasing a conference-only schedule, the Big Ten has opted to scrap its 2020 fall college football season, according to the Detroit Free Press.

The report states a formal announcement from the league is expected Tuesday.

The Dan Patrick Show reported Monday that two (Nebraska and Iowa) of the 14 teams in the league voted for having a season.

The conference released a 10-game conference-only schedule last week.

Many players from around the country and in the Big Ten took to social media in recent hours using #WeWantToPlay to show their willingness to play in 2020.