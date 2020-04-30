Minnesota’s stay-at-home order will be in place for another two weeks, according to a report from the Star Tribune.
Gov. Tim Walz is expected to give more information on the order during his 2 p.m. press conference.
Minnesota’s stay-at-home order went into effect March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and lasts until May 3 at 11:59 p.m.
The Star Tribune reported the governor will allow new flexibility allowing some retailers to reopen.
Related Content
- Report: Minnesota's stay-at-home order to be extended 2 more weeks
- Minnesota Gov. Walz: Decision on possibly extending stay-at-home order will come next week
- Minnesota Gov. Walz extends stay-at-home order through May 4
- Citations could be issued during Minnesota's stay-at-home order
- 23 charged with violating Minnesota's stay-at-home order
- Gov. Walz orders Minnesotans to stay home for 2 weeks
- Walz: 'Stay at Home' order likely to be extended through April 30
- Mayo supports 'Stay at Home' order
- Stay at home order underway in Minnesota: Here's what it means
- With Minnesota's stay at home order in place, what does it mean for law enforcement?
Scroll for more content...