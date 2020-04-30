Report: Minnesota's stay-at-home order to be extended 2 more weeks

Minnesota’s stay-at-home order will be in place for another two weeks, according to a report from the Star Tribune.

Gov. Tim Walz is expected to give more information on the order during his 2 p.m. press conference.

Minnesota’s stay-at-home order went into effect March 27 at 11:59 p.m. and lasts until May 3 at 11:59 p.m.

The Star Tribune reported the governor will allow new flexibility allowing some retailers to reopen.