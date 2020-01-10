Clear
Report: Man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor not competent to stand trial

Joshua Pendleton is charged with first-degree murder after police said he killed pastor Allen Henderson in Fort Dodge on Oct. 2, 2019.

Posted: Jan 10, 2020 1:56 PM

FORT DODGE, Iowa  - According to KCCI in Des Moines, a judge has found the man accused of killing a Fort Dodge pastor not competent to stand trial.

Henderson was found unresponsive outside St. Paul Lutheran Church. Henderson was a longtime chaplain of Webster County public safety agencies and first responders.

Officers sent to St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge found the Rev. Henderson lying unresponsive outside of the building, police said in a news release. Henderson was pronounced dead at a local hospital of injuries consistent with an assault.

Police later arrested Pendleton, 36, and charged him with robbery and first-degree murder.

In a court filing, a police lieutenant said security footage shows a man who officers identified as Pendleton trying to get into the building. He said Pendleton later acknowledged to investigators that he had fought with a man at the church, and he gave officers a cellphone he’d taken from the man.

