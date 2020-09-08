Report: Iowa teen's starvation death was preventable

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state watchdog says an Iowa teenager who died of starvation in 2017 could have been saved if social workers and contractors had been more thorough when they investigated her living conditions.

The Iowa state ombudsman released its findings Tuesday in the case of 16-year-old Sabrina Ray.

She weighed just 56 pounds and was severely malnourished when authorities found her body at her home in Perry in May 2017.

Ray’s adoptive parents, who parented foster kids, adopted four children and ran an in-home daycare, eventually received lengthy prison sentences for kidnapping and child endangerment.