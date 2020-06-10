Iowa State Fair cancelled for 2020

DES MOINES, Iowa - Stating that the decision was to protect the health and safety all all attendees, the Iowa State Fair Board has voted to postpone the 2020 Iowa State Fair until August 12-22, 2021.

The Board says due to the continuing coronavirus pandemic, holding the event which annually attracted about one million people over 11 days would not be a responsible thing to do. The Board voted 11-2 to cancel the fair, the first time it won't be held since World War II.

"The top priority of the Iowa State Fair has and always will be to protect the health and safety of Fairgoers. While the decision of the Iowa State Fair Board today will certainly come as a disappointment to many, the Board determined that holding a Fair in accordance with current health guidelines related to COVID-19 wasn't feasible," says Iowa State Fair Manager and CEO Gary Slater. "We appreciate the support of Fairgoers over the past few months as we've reviewed various options for the 2020 Iowa State Fair. We certainly look forward to welcoming over one million people back to the Fair in 2021."

The Iowa State Fair had been scheduled for August 13-23.

The State Fair Board says it delayed a decision as long as possible and believed it was important to make a decision on the Fair now in order to give concessionaires, vendors and Fairgoers planning a trip to the Fair ample notice.

Planning for the 2021 Iowa State Fair is already underway.