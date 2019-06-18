Clear

Report: Deaths on Minnesota roads in speed-related crashes reach highest mark in 10 years

It was the deadliest year on Minnesota roads in a decade when it came to speed-related crashes.

Preliminary reports show that 113 motorists died in 2018 on Minnesota roads in speed-related crashes. That number was the highest since 125 deaths were reported in 2008.

Statewide extra speed enforcement begins Tuesday and runs through July 21.

During the 100 deadliest days in 2018 (Memorial Day-Labor Day), speed played a role in 30 fatalities.

Authorities also said that speed was a contributing factor in 23 percent of single-vehicle crashes.

