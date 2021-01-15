Is the City of Rochester paying men and women equally?

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A new report finds the City of Rochester is paying men and women equitably, though men are continuing to reach their highest possible salaries faster.

The city is required to submit a pay equity report to state officials every three years. If it fails to pass two tests with a score of at least 80%, Rochester would have to pay a daily fine until it came into compliance.

The first test, or statistical analysis test, compares the pay of men and women performing similar work. This year, the city's score was about 149%, a roughly 44% improvement from 2018.

The second, salary range test evaluates how long it takes for men and women to reach the maximum possible pay for their position. This year Rochester scored about 82% on the evaluation (2018 - 80%), with males averaging 4.86 years to reach their maximum salary, while women averaged 5.93 years in the same metric.

City of Rochester Director of Human Resources Linda Hillenbrand tells KIMT News 3 negotiation is key to remedying the discrepancy.

"On the years to max, or the range test, the only way to change that, in our organization, is through the negotiation process," Hillenbrand said. "So you either increase the range of years for one group or reduce it for another."

This year, Rochester will also hire its first-ever Director of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.