Arrest warrants issued for Albert Lea restaurant owner

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A restaurant owner locked in a legal battle over COVID-19 restrictions is now apparently a fugitive from the law.

Lisa Hanson, owner of The Interchange Wine & Coffee Bistro in Albert Lea, is facing legal sanctions for allegedly opening up her business in violation of Governor Walz’ coronavirus restrictions. A civil lawsuit has been filed against her by the State of Minnesota and criminal charges have also been filed in Freeborn County.

Authorities say two misdemeanor warrants have now been issued for Hanson after she failed to appear for a scheduled court hearing.