Report: 11 Minnesotans died in 2018 from medical mistakes

Posted: Mar. 1, 2019 6:49 AM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Health officials say 11 people died and 118 were injured in Minnesota hospitals and surgery centers last year from medical mistakes that were preventable.

The Minnesota Department of Health's annual report released Friday says the deaths included three infants who died during what were supposed to be uncomplicated deliveries. It's the 15th year the health department has compiled an "adverse event" report which seeks to motivate improvements in hospital safety.

The state reported 384 errors in the 12-month period that ended Oct. 6 last year. That includes 17 severe medication errors and 33 incidents in which irreplaceable biological specimens from patients were lost. The Star Tribune says that's an increase from 342 errors reported in the prior year.

Errors involving surgeries on the wrong body parts declined from 37 two years ago to 24 last year.

