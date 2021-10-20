Repeated shooting inside Mason City building late Tuesday night leads to arrest

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Mason City man is facing a felony weapons charge after allegedly shooting a handgun several times inside a building.

Dylan Mitchell, 29, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a charge of intimidation with a dangerous weapon.

Authorities said Mitchell was inside a building with the victim and shot "several times" with a handgun before changing the magazine and shooting more.

The victim felt she was in danger of being seriously hurt, court documents state

The shooting was reported at 11:47 p.m. in the 500 block of 6th St. NW.