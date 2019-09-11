Repeat offender sentenced in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three guilty pleas result in 20 years of probation for a Rochester man.

Gasim Andreabdalla Dimbiti, 28, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to 3rd degree drug possession, 5th degree controlled substance crime, and DWI.

Dimibit was charged with DWI and drug possession after a traffic stop in October 2018. He was then picked up on an outstanding warrant on February 11 and Rochester police say 32 grams of cocaine were found in Dimbiti’s underwear. Officers arrested Dimbiti again on May 11 and say he had 6.27 grams of cocaine with him.

He’s been ordered to serve 20 years on supervised probation. Dimibit must also spend 60 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and has to either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.