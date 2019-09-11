Clear

Repeat offender sentenced in Olmsted County

Arrested for DWI once and found with cocaine twice.

Posted: Sep 11, 2019 1:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Three guilty pleas result in 20 years of probation for a Rochester man.

Gasim Andreabdalla Dimbiti, 28, was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to 3rd degree drug possession, 5th degree controlled substance crime, and DWI.

Dimibit was charged with DWI and drug possession after a traffic stop in October 2018. He was then picked up on an outstanding warrant on February 11 and Rochester police say 32 grams of cocaine were found in Dimbiti’s underwear. Officers arrested Dimbiti again on May 11 and say he had 6.27 grams of cocaine with him.

He’s been ordered to serve 20 years on supervised probation. Dimibit must also spend 60 days in the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center and has to either pay a $1,000 fine or do 100 hours of community work service.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 75°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 80°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 76°
Round after round of rain coming
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More storms possible tonight and into Thursday morning

Image

Tornadoes hit Sioux Falls

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

Image

Mayo, Austin draw in Big 9 matchup

Image

JM holds off Mayo, 3-2

Image

Lourdes announces Jenson as baseball head coach

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast

Image

Using art therapy for better mental health

Image

Willow Creed Flooding discussion

Image

New wind turbines coming to wind farm

Community Events