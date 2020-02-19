Repeat offender sentenced for Mason City burglaries

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man with a habit of burglary is heading to prison.

Andy Clint Powell II, 43 of Northwood, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years behind bars after pleading guilty to two counts of 2nd degree attempted burglary.

Law enforcement says Powell entered the North Iowa Eye Clinic on October 8, 2019, and stole a checkbook, a cell phone, and a wallet. Court documents state Powell then stole a wallet from an employee’s purse at the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health on October 16, 2019.

Court records state Powell has previous convictions for 3rd degree burglary in 1994, 2004, and 2016. He was prosecuted as a habitual offender in this latest case.