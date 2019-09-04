Repeat offender going to prison for northeast Iowa conviction

DECORAH, Iowa – Using a fake check to buy a car is sending a central Iowa man to prison.

Amir Kajtezovic, 30 of Des Moines, had pleaded guilty in Winneshiek County District Court to forgery and 2nd degree theft, both as a habitual offender. Authorities say he used a phony cashier check for $5,300 to buy a 2006 BMW in Calmar on August 6. The check had been altered with routing numbers that did not go to any existing account.

The Winneshiek County Attorney's Office says Kajtezovic has now been sentenced to 15 years in prison.

Court documents state Kajtezovic has had three felony convictions and three misdemeanor convictions in Black Hawk County since 2010 for 2nd degree theft, 3rd degree burglary, 3rd degree theft, and leaving the scene of a serious injury accident.