Repeat offender charged with drug and gun crimes in Olmsted County

ST. PAUL, Minn. – An Albert Lea man is facing federal charges for drugs and guns.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Minnesota says Erick Fontain Thomas, 38, has been indicted for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and heroin and being a felon in possession of firearms. Court documents state that on or around August 25 in Olmsted County, Thomas possessed 50 grams or more of meth and a kilogram or more of a mixture containing heroin. Federal authorities say Thomas also had four handguns and a semiautomatic rifle.

Court records show Thomas was convicted of 2nd and 3rd degree assault in Mower County in 2004 and was sentenced to two years and nine months in prison. He was also convicted of 1st degree sale of drugs in Mower County in 2008 and was sentenced to 15 years and nine months in prison.