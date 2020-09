MOWER COUNTY, Minn. – A repaving project starts Monday on Highway 56 from Taopi to west of LeRoy.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says repaving the 7.4 miles of road will last through the end of October and include some culvert repair work. MnDOT says minor traffic delays are expected with flaggers and a pilot car to handle lane closures.

The $1.6 million project is aimed at creating a smoother, safer ride and better drainage.