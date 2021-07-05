Repairs to close Mower County railroad crossing near Iowa border

LYLE, Minn. – A Mower County railroad crossing near the Iowa border is being closed for repairs.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says crews will be replacing wooden beams and a panel at the Highway 105 crossing west of Lyle. Canadian National Railway crews will begin work on Tuesday and are expected to be finished by Friday.

Northbound drivers on Hwy 105 will detour east on Stateline Road to 535th Ave north to Mower County Road 6 west, where it connects back with Hwy 105. The southbound detour is the route in reverse.