Repairing vehicles after last week's record cold

Posted: Feb. 4, 2019 9:43 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - While it appears we've left last week's life threatening cold in the dust, some area auto repair shops are still busy making repairs and servicing vehicles hindered by the cold.

Melvin Sexton with DeWilde Auto Service has seen business pick up within the last few days. He says many of his customers batteries are having trouble starting in the cold, but there were other kinds of fixes as well.

"A lot of thermostats, no heat. Just some issues with belts and hoses, just some minor repairs, things that people need to survive."

January and February tend to be the busier months for Sexton, but the record cold has driven business to one of the busiest times he's ever seen.

"It's kinda pushed my guys to the limit, but that's what we do, one car at a time. Most of our customers understand the situation, they try to get their vehicles back as soon as they can."

If you have concerns about your battery starting in the cold, Sexton recommends turning on your vehicle and letting it run for about 30-45 minutes every four to five hours to prevent starting issues in the morning.

