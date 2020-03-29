Clear
Repair work starts Monday on stretch of Bamber Valley Road

Traffic limited to one lane.

Posted: Mar 29, 2020 3:09 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. – Erosion repair work will limit traffic on a section of Bamber Valley Road starting Monday.

Crews will be working between 40th Street SW (County Road 117) and Meadow Crossings Road SW for about two weeks to fix damage caused by flooding in 2019.

Olmsted County says flaggers will be onsite to handle one lane traffic only.

Article Comments

Nice weather to start the week
