MASON CITY, Iowa – A section of South Polk Avenue will close for about one week starting Thursday.

The Mason City Engineering Department says street repairs will force them to shut down South Polk between 4th Street SW (Highway 122) and 6th Street SW. The westbound left turn lane on 4th Street SW will also be closed.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternate routes while this work is going on.

If you have any questions, contact the Mason City Engineering Department at (641) 421-3605.