Repair work beginning on Rochester Public Library auditorium

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Repairs to the Rochester Public Library auditorium began Monday.

Staff says this comes after a major water leak in September. A water softener malfunctioned and spilled more than 3,500 gallons of water into the building. This caused damage to the auditorium and other areas in the library.

Library Director Audrey Betcher says having the auditorium repaired is essential, as it's a heavily-used community resource.

"Community partners come to us all the time asking to do things for the community together," Betcher said, "and we've had limited capacity to do that. We're really really looking forward to having this space back open."

Work is expected to last through December, just in time for the Friends of the Library book sale on December 6 and 7.