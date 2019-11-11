Clear

Repair work beginning on Rochester Public Library auditorium

Library Director Audrey Betcher says having the auditorium repaired is essential, as it's a heavily-used community resource.

Posted: Nov 11, 2019 6:05 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Repairs to the Rochester Public Library auditorium began Monday.

Staff says this comes after a major water leak in September. A water softener malfunctioned and spilled more than 3,500 gallons of water into the building. This caused damage to the auditorium and other areas in the library.

Library Director Audrey Betcher says having the auditorium repaired is essential, as it's a heavily-used community resource.

"Community partners come to us all the time asking to do things for the community together," Betcher said, "and we've had limited capacity to do that. We're really really looking forward to having this space back open."

Work is expected to last through December, just in time for the Friends of the Library book sale on December 6 and 7.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -7°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 14° Lo: -1°
Feels Like: -4°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -3°
Charles City
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 1°
Feels Like: -6°
Rochester
Few Clouds
wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 0°
Feels Like: -10°
Record cold possible for Tuesday morning
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Propane Shortages affect businesses

Image

Byron Community Facilities Task Force

Image

Veteran's Day North Iowa

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 11/11

Image

Honoring Local Veterans

Image

RPL Auditorium Repairs

Image

Celebrating Veterans

Image

Carbon Monoxide Dangers

Image

Klobuchar Vets Day

Image

The 411 on 911

Community Events