Iowa Rep. Steve King working on bill to ease pork farmers woes

MASON CITY, Iowa - The coronavirus pandemic continues to take a toll on pig farmers. Some are faced with the tough choice of euthanizing hogs. Representative Steve King wants to make sure they're getting reimbursed for those kills.

According to Rep. King, nearly 7 million hogs could end up euthanized. In the bill he's drafting right now, pork farmers would be reimbursed for those hogs at a percentage of the market rate on the week they were put down.

There would be some exceptions. Packer-owned and foreign-owned hogs would not be eligible under the bill.

"It's a tragedy, it just breaks my heart to see this have to happen, but these producers don't have a choice. This is backed up because of the virus and it's backed up because of government orders," said Rep. King.

He also said he expects to easily get House Democrats on board with the bill, because he worked many times across the aisle during his time on the House Agriculture Committee.