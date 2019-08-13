Rep. Steve King holds town hall event in Charles City

CHARLES CITY, Iowa - Representative Steve King was at the Charles City Library on Tuesday morning to hold a town hall with residents there.

Before the question and answer session, Rep. King talked at length about trade and immigration and his record in Congress.

The residents at the town hall asked questions ranging from gun control, to child care, to trade. Rep. King wanted them to know where he stands on the United States - Canada - Mexico Trade agreement. He blames Democrats for holding up its implementation.

When it comes to facing Democrat J.D. Scholten in the next election, he says he isn't worried, because people in his district know where he stands on the issues and how he votes in the House of Representatives.