Rep. Steckman speaking out on EPA clean car standards rollbacks

MASON CITY, Iowa - One Iowa state lawmaker is speaking out to keep the air clear in the Hawkeye state.

State Representative Sharon Steckman wants to put the spotlight on what the Environmental Protection Agency is doing.

She says rollbacks of the clean car standards back in March are not only bad for climate change, but will hurt ethanol producers as well.

Representative Steckman tells KIMT News 3 excessive air pollution is not what we need during the pandemic.

"Taking the power of the states away actually hurts individuals, kids with asthma, the air is not as clean and now we've got COVID, which affects people with those lung conditions way more than before," said Steckman.

Under the old EPA rules, new vehicles were supposed to have a fleetwide average fuel economy of 46.7 miles per gallon by 2025. With the rollbacks, that's been reduced to 40.4 mpg.