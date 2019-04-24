Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rep. King compares criticism of him to persecution of Christ

AP image - Rep. Steve King

Iowa Republican Steve King says the criticism he has faced from fellow members of Congress over his offensive remarks gives him "better insight" into what Jesus Christ experienced when he was persecuted for his beliefs.

Posted: Apr. 24, 2019 1:50 PM

CHEROKEE, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Republican Steve King says the criticism he has faced from fellow members of Congress over his offensive remarks gives him "better insight" into what Jesus Christ experienced when he was persecuted for his beliefs.

King was attending a town hall meeting Tuesday in his home district in northwest Iowa when someone attending voiced concern about Christianity being persecuted in the U.S., the Sioux City Journal reported . King answered, in part, by drawing a comparison to facing his "accusers" on the House floor.

"When I have to step down to the floor of the House of Representatives, and look up at those 400-and-some accusers ... you know we just passed through Easter and Christ's passion ... and I have better insight into what he went through for us partly because of that experience," King said.

The House voted 421-1 in January to rebuke King for remarks he made to The New York Times in which he asked why the terms white nationalist and white supremacist came to be considered offensive. King was also stripped of his committee assignments for two years.

King did not initially deny making the remarks to the Times and even cast a vote in support of his public rebuke. He has since said the Times mischaracterized his comments and on Tuesday said the newspaper had misquoted him.

The controversy sparked numerous calls for King's resignation, including the editorial boards of at least four daily newspapers with circulations in his district.

King has long been known for making caustic comments, especially on issues related to race and immigration.

Shortly before his November re-election — the closest contest he has faced in his nine terms — the Washington Post reported that King met in Austria with the far-right Freedom Party, which has Nazi ties.

King also has called for an electrified fence on the U.S. southern border, defended racial profiling as a needed component of law enforcement and has suggested white people made more contributions to civilization than other groups.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
Albert Lea
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 63°
Rochester
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking more sunshine and a rain week ahead.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Denim Day 2019

Image

Travelers hotel could be torn down

Image

More on Tony Jackson, person of interest in Huisentruit case, speaking from prison

Image

Tracking More Sunshine & Weekend Changes

Image

Upcoming road work to reduce downtown Rochester parking

Image

Fire breaks out at Byron home

Image

Former State Patroller recovering from addiction

Image

Veterans speak out about healthcare

Image

Grants for safe rides to school

Image

Olmsted County life saving awards

Community Events