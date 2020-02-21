Rep. Finkenauer holds town hall in Osage

OSAGE, Iowa – On Friday afternoon, 1st Congressional District Representative Abby Finkenauer held a town hall in Osage to hear about the concerns of the people on the edge of her district.

"Whether it's investing in our small businesses or tacking prescription drug costs, there's so much that's getting done and I want to make sure that folks in this district, and also in our smaller towns too are aware of what's happening," she said.

Representative Abby Finkenauer says some of the issues she's been working on in D.C. aren't the kind of things that would usually make headlines, but they're very important to rural Iowans. She tells me one of the things she's prioritizing is health care.

"When you're talking about some of our smaller hospitals being able to keep open or being able to stay open and some of our rural areas, a lot of that has to do with our Medicare reimbursement rates and making sure that our hospitals are getting what they need," said Finkenauer.

One of the ways Finkenauer hopes to ease the burden on rural health care is to grant more visa waivers to foreign doctors who want to practice in the United States.

"We have great physicians, but we need more of them. Especially with our population, making sure folks have access. This is something we're going to keep working on and I'm proud of some of the steps we've been able to take."

In the crowd this afternoon was Bruce Piederman. He says he is impressed by Finkenauer's efforts to fight for the rural residents of the district back at the capitol.

"She covered a lot of subjects and she gave us a pretty good review of what she's been doing and I was going to say to her that she's kind of like a firefighter. She's trying to put out the fires that the Republicans keep lighting," said Piederman.

While climate change was his biggest concern, Piederman tells me he's seen how the trade wars are hurting the farmers he works with.

"That’s been more and more of a problem in the last few years because the farm income is down and everything else is going up," he said.