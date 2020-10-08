Rep. Finkenauer visits Absolute Energy in Mitchell County

MITCHELL COUNTY, Iowa - The 1st Congressional District in Iowa is in a tight race between the incumbent, Representative Abby Finkenauer and Republican challenger Ashley Hinson.

This afternoon, Congresswoman Finkenauer took a tour of Absolute Energy in Mitchell County.

She also took some time for a meeting with plant managers and leaders in the renewable fuels industry.

Monte Shaw, Executive Director of Iowa Renewable Fuels Association praised lawmakers for making ethanol and biodiesel easier for consumers to purchase.

"We got fuels that have a lower greenhouse gas footprint, they have less tailpipe emissions, and they cost less. Why would we not want to give consumers the choice to buy those?" said Shaw.

About a month ago, President Trump announced his administration would allow E-15 blends to be sold through E-10 gas pumps.