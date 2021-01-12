Rep. Ashley Hinson calling for better COVID-19 vaccine distribution in rural areas

MASON CITY, Iowa - Congresswoman Ashley Hinson is worried not enough of the COVID-19 vaccine is making it to rural areas. Now she's speaking out for more equitable distribution from the feds.

Representative Hinson, along with Democratic Representative Cindy Axne drafted a bipartisan letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention along with the Department of Health and Human Services, asking for better access to the vaccine in rural areas.

In the letter, the lawmakers point out the administration is relying on large health care systems in mostly larger cities to get the vaccine distributed and that process is slowing the vaccine from making it to rural areas.

The letter also says Congress is open to supporting any effort to make the distribution more equal.

Congresswoman Hinson tells KIMT News 3 government also needs to streamline the process.

"Obviously we need to get the red tape out of the way and make sure our community providers can actually have the resources necessary to administer this vaccine. The special freezers that it takes to store this vaccine cost upwards of $15,000 a piece. So, they need extra help and resources from the federal government," she said.

Hinson also says she plans on getting the vaccine when it becomes available.