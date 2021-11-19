Rep. Liz Boldon of Rochester one of hundreds arrested in DC at voting rights protest

WASHINGTON, D.C. - Representative Liz Boldon was one of the hundreds of voting rights activists arrested at a protest outside the White House on Wednesday, Nov. 17.

According to the League of Women Voters, roughly 800 protesters were there pushing for the White House to get the Senate to pass the Freedom to Vote Act and John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. Both pieces of legislation have been blocked in procedural votes.

Rep. Boldon tells KIMT, "I was proud to be part of the large, diverse coalition of peaceful demonstrators at the White House on Wednesday. We were there to call on President Biden to use his influence and power to ask the Senate to alter or eliminate the filibuster and pass federal voting rights legislation. We’re seeing a coordinated effort across the country, including here in Minnesota, to undermine democracy and attack voting rights, to make it more difficult for people to vote and make their voice heard - particularly Black, brown and Indigenous people. Our democracy is at risk and I’ll continue to use my voice to protect voting rights and ensure everyone has the freedom to vote."

League of Women Voters, People for the American Way, and Declaration for American Democracy led the events.