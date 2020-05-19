Reopening their doors

ALBERT LEA, Minnesota - On the first day Minnesota's stay at home order was lifted, many business owners are unlocking their doors for the first time in months.

For Becky Johnson and her staff at Between Friends Boutique, Monday was the first day they were completely opened to customers since March 16th. And on the first day back, they had a steady stream of customers.

While waiting to reopen, Johnson and her staff kept busy.

"In the meantime, we did some improvements in the store, did some painting, did some things around here. And we were also selling curbside and shipped some orders, as we're available in other ways."

Before reopening, Johnson developed a safety plan to benefit employees and customers, and it's more than just having hand sanitizer available.

"We either steam or use a UV light on clothes after they try them on, and constantly cleaning down surfaces and keeping up with that."

Johnson has heard from some other business owners in town; she says that some are waiting another day or two to get everything set before reopening.

"I did talk to a restaurant owner today. She was anxious, I think that's at least a couple weeks down the road. But they're ready."